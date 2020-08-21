SPD: Tip leads to arrest of teen for deadly shooting at Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a 17-year-old involved in last month’s fatal shooting at a Shreveport hotel.

On Wednesday members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force took the teenager into custody for the murder of one man and the attempted murder of two others at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Hotel back in July.

According to Shreveport Police, a tip from Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers ultimately identified the teen who is believed to be solely responsible for the July 19 shooting in the 5000 block of Hollywood Ave.

Ha’Shoun Collins, 23, and a 25-year-old man were shot multiple times. Both were taken to Ochsner LSU Health where the Collins later died. The 25-year-old is continuing to recover from his injuries.

A third victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the arm and he is also continuing his recovery.

Detectives believe that Collins and the other two men were present while an associate of the 17-year-old suspect was burglarizing a vehicle.

The teen asked the men to “lookout” for them while they committed the burglary and they refused, not wanting to be a part of a crime. The teen later confronted the men but they would not engage them in a fight and left the matter with a handshake telling them that they did not want any problems.

As the men turned around to return to their hotel room, the 17-year-old pulled out a gun and began firing multiple shots at them. The suspect was part of a large group of people, both males and females, and they all got into vehicles and drove away after the shooting.

Investigators said the three men had no association with the suspect or his acquaintances who were present during the shooting.

The 17-year-old has been booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center on one count of Second Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Detectives are now in the process of locating those who were with the 17-year-old. They are encouraged to contact the Shreveport Police Department’s Homicide immediately at (318) 673-6955.

