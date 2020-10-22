17-year-old dies after shooting in Red River Parish, search underway for suspect

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 17-year-old has died following a shooting Wednesday night in Red River Parish.

According to the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 6:30 p.m. deputies received a call regarding shots fired on Hwy 71 S in Coushatta.

The teenager, who was shot once, was taken by private vehicle to an area hospital but later died from their injuries.

Detectives said there are no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation into the shooting continues.

