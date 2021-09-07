17-year-old charged in Saturday night fatal shooting of 13-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Homicide Unit have made one arrest in connection with the Saturday night shooting death of a 13-year-old in southeast Shreveport.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 8300 block of Millicent way.

When they arrived, officers located two victims in the 8300 block of Millicent Way, and two more were located near the 7400 block of Youree Drive, where several businesses, including Willis-Knighton Pierremont hospital, on the southeast corner of the intersection where gunfire erupted and sustained damage.

Several cars were damaged by gunfire at the intersection of Youree Drive and Bert Kouns, and one passenger in a handicapped-accessible van was also found to have been struck by shrapnel from the shooting but is expected to recover.

SPD officers located the suspects’ vehicle and a chase ensued, but officers caught up with it and were able to take one of the people inside the car into custody.

Shreveport Fire Department Medics responded and rushed all victims to Oshner LSU Health, where the 13-year-old victim was pronounced dead.

Two other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while a fourth victim suffered a life-threatening injury and on Tuesday morning is listed in critical but stable condition.

Detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and launched their investigations. Crime Scene collected evidence from the scene and investigators conducted a canvass of the area and spoke with witnesses.

In addition, detectives determined the 17-year-old suspect in custody was responsible and charged him with one count of second-degree murder and resisting arrest.

Police say there are more charges against this suspect pending; he will be tried in juvenile court.

The investigation is ongoing, and Shreveport Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Caddo Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum of $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.