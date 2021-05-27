17-year-old sentenced to juvenile life in prison for armed robbery in Central Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to juvenile life in prison for his role in an armed robbery that led to a shooting in central Shreveport two months ago.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 17-year-old Traylon Johnson was found guilty of armed robbery in court Thursday, and sentenced to incarceration until age 21.

The armed robbery and shooting happened on Wednesday, March 17, at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Murphy Street around 4:00 a.m.

The district attorney’s office says the victim was driving his mother’s car and had picked up Johnson and three other teens to “look for girls.” By 5:50 a.m., the passengers all pulled guns on the driver and stole the car, with one of the boys, a 13-year-old, firing several shots at the victim after he refused to give them his cell phone. In all, seven shell casings were found.

Johnson was sought by police for this crime and was captured and arrested a month later after he and two other juveniles crashed another stolen car into the New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport at 4 p.m. on a Sunday. No church members were injured.

The co-defendants in these two incidents await trial at Caddo Juvenile Court. Johnson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jerry Deason Jr.