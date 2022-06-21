SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A joint crime enforcement operation between Grant, Natchitoches, and Rapides Parishes over the last two weekends resulted in the arrest of 171 people, hundreds of charges, and the seizure of a large number of narcotics and illegal weapons.

The Central Louisiana Violent Crime Abatement Team operation consists of 19 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Their goal was to find individuals involved in violent crime, possession of stolen property, possession/distribution of illicit drugs, and weapons violations.

Due to the joint effort, the operation totaled:

One hundred seventy-one criminal arrests.

278 total charges. Of those, there were 140 drug charges, 28 weapon charges, 57 other felony charges, 38 misdemeanor charges, and 15 probation violations. Additionally, there were 55 traffic citations issued, 107 drug seizures, four currency seizures, and four search warrants executed.

Thirty-one illegally possessed firearms seized.

The seizure of six pounds of methamphetamine, two gallons of PCP, over 3,400 dosage units of ecstasy, over 200 grams of fentanyl, over 1,500 prescription pills, and over two pounds of marijuana.

The seizure of over $5,000.00 in drug-related currency.

The task force included members of the Louisiana State Police, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Louisiana Probation and Parole, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department, Alexandria Police Department, Natchitoches City Police Department, Lecompte Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Woodworth Police Department, Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, Pineville City Marshal’s Office, and Louisiana National Guard.