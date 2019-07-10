18-year-old recovering after being shot on Desoto Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An 18-year-old man is recovering after being shot late Tuesday night.

Shreveport police said a home in the 1800 block of Desoto Street was also shot 11 times. The call came in around 12:45 A.M. Wednesday.

Three people were in the home, but only the 18-year-old man was shot. He has not been identified. Authorities confirm he was struck once in the lower body.

Police said they are still looking for suspects and the investigation is on going.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

