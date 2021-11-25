18-year-old victim identified in deadly Cedar Grove shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man killed in a shooting in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

18-year-old Rayvel Levon Stokes was shot multiple times while in the 6200 block of Southern Avenue just before 9 p.m. on November 14, 2021. Stokes was pronounced dead on the scene.

This shooting remains under investigation. People are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 637-7373 with any information.

