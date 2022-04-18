SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested a 19-year-old in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl on Easter Sunday.

The shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Gregg Street. Officers were called to the scene to investigate reports of a shooting and arrived to find the teen inside a home suffering at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they found the murder weapon under the house and detained 19-year-old Treylin Dillard after witnesses pointed to his involvement in the shooting.

According to Shreveport police, investigators canvassed the neighborhood, gathered witness statements, reviewed surveillance video, and gathered evidence from the scene. Through their investigation, SPD says they were able to get a warrant for Dillard’s arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police say detectives learned through interviews with witnesses and other evidence that Dillard and the teen had been involved in a romantic relationship for about a year. On Sunday, police say, “they engaged in an argument and during the argument, Dillard produced a firearm and shot the female at least once in the upper body.”

Dillard was booked into the Shreveport City Jail late Sunday night. No bond was set.

The teen’s slaying becomes the 20th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022, and the second on Easter Sunday. A 23-year-old Arcadia woman was found shot to death in a crashed-out car at the intersection of Corbitt and Mansfield Road in West Sheveport just before 1 a.m. Sunday.