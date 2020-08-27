19-year-old critically injured in Randolph Street shooting, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS0 — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood where a 19-year-old was critically wounded by gunfire Wednesday evening.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called a little after 6:00 p.m. about a shooting in the 2700 block of Randolph Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to their lower back.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story and it will updated as more information becomes available.

