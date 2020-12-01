19-year-old jailed, accused of 1st degree rape of small child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KTAL) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit have jailed a man following a sexual assault allegation of a child.

Dajayzeius J. Kennedy, 19, was taken into custody after an arrest warrant was issued.

In mid-October, Shreveport Police received a criminal complaint regarding the sexual assault of a small child.

Detectives with the sex crimes unit immediately launched an investigation into this offense. After gathering evidence and conducting interviews, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Kennedy, charging him with one count of first degree rape.

On Nov. 20, Kennedy was arrested for this outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. His bond is set at $75,000.

Just before 10 a.m. the same day, Kennedy was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on the same charge.

On Nov. 23rd, Kennedy appeared in court via video from CCC, and told Judge Ramona Emanuel he could not afford a lawyer, so she appointed one and set a return court date Jan. 11.