19-year-old New Iberia man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 murder of 16-year-old

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia teen convicted in the 2016 murder of a 16-year-old received a life sentence today (Feb. 14) at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

De’ondric Clarks, 19, of New Iberia was sentenced by Judge Keith Comeaux in the 16th Judicial District Court today. He was found guilty of second-degree murder in August for the Oct. 23, 2016 murder of Braylen Foulcard, 16. Clarks would have been 15 at the time of the murder.

Foulcard was found shot to death inside his vehicle in the 500 block of Augustine Maze Street in Franklin. Clarks and Foulcard had arranged to meet over the sale of a cellphone.

The case was prosecuted by Asst. District Attorney Erica Johnson Rose.