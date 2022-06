TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The bond for a Texarkana man who police say stabbed his parents early Father’s Day morning, killing his father, is set at more than $1 million.

Police say Shaun Paxton stabbed his parents early Sunday morning, leaving his father fatally wounded and his mother in critical condition at Christus St. Michael Hospital.

His bond was set at $1 million for the stabbing death of his father and $250,000 for aggravated assault.