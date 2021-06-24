2 accused of shooting man outside Bossier City hotel behind bars for attempted murder

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people have been arrested for attempted murder after they allegedly shot a man outside of a Bossier City hotel.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 26-year old Lewilliam Adger, of Princeton, and 23-year old Samantha Williams, of Shreveport, have been charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder in connection with a shooting on Saturday at the Super 7 Inn in the 200 block of John Wesley Blvd.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where he is recovering from his injuries.

Detectives said the man was inside an SUV with Adger and Williams trying to buy $100 worth of methamphetamine when Adger allegedly shot him in the chest. Adger and Williams then drove away leaving the man in the parking lot.

On Thursday members of the US Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force spotted Adger traveling in Shreveport and initiated a traffic stop with the help of the Shreveport Police Department.

SPD followed Adger’s SUV into Bossier City. Adger pulled over at the intersection of Diamond Jacks Blvd. near I-20 where police took him into custody.

Adger was booked into the Bossier City jail on warrants for Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of Schedule I (methamphetamine), Monetary Instrument Abuse, and on a fugitive warrant for the Shreveport Police Department.

On Monday Williams was taken into custody on warrants for Attempted First Degree Murder.

The investigation is ongoing.