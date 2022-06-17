BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Sheriff Whittington is urging parents to monitor their children’s social media after two men were arrested, accused of using social media to make illegal sexual contact with juveniles.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Cameron Swan of the 500 block of Kennon Street in Ruston is charged with one count of second-degree rape and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles. Swan’s bond is set at $400,000.

Preston Portee, 22, of the 200 block of Curtiss Road, on Barksdale Air Force Base, is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, production of pornography, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Portee’s bond is set at $525,000.

Both men are booked into Bossier Maximum Security Prison.

Both cases are still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says detectives are aggressively pursuing investigations into child sexual abuse with the Internet Crimes Against Children team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding these crimes or any other to call 318-965-2203.