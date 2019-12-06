2 arrested, cash recovered in armed robbery of Bossier City restaurant

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police have arrested two Shreveport men in connection with an armed robbery of Little Caesars Thursday night and recovered more than $1,000 in stolen cash.

According to BCPD, 28-year-old Joshua Polan Pack and a 17-year-old man are charged with armed robbery with the use of a firearm.

The robbery happened around 9:08 p.m. in the 2300 block of E. Texas Street. Police say they searched the area and spotted the suspects’ vehicle near Benton Spur and Old Minden Road.

Police say after a brief pursuit, a 17-year-old hopped out of the car and fled on foot. He was arrested and taken into custody by a K-9 team on Delhi Street. Pack was arrested shortly afterward.

Bossier police say during the investigation, they recovered the cash that was stolen from the business and other evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

