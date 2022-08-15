BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier City arrested two men Friday for allegedly shooting at another man.

Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say Isaiah Barrett and Lazarius Caper opened fire at the intersection of Oliver and Anita St. When officers responded to the shots fired call, they found several spent bullet casings on the street and between two residences.

Investigators identified Barrett and Capers as their primary suspects. Less than two hours after warrants were issued, both suspects were found and arrested.

Both face charges related to the shooting and the illegal carrying of concealed weapons. Police booked Barrett and Capers into the Bossier City jail on a $20,000 bond each.

The shooting remains under investigation.