TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana say they have made two arrests and taken a variety of drugs off the streets in Miller County as a result of a months-long investigation that culminated with a search of a property just outside Genoa Thursday.



Michael Hendrickson (left), 31, and Cassidi Dossey (right), 41, have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking case in Arkansas. (Source: Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

Texarkana police say 31-year-old Michael Hendrickson and 41-year-old Cassidi Dossey were arrested after investigators with the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force executed the search warrant near Miller County Rd. 295 just west of Genoa and seized 15.17 ounces of “ice” methamphetamine, 8.25 ounces of high-grade marijuana, 2.29 pounds of “THC” Tetrahydrocannabinol, a firearm, and more than $37,000.

The task force executed the search with help from the Texarkana, Arkansas SWAT team and with additional resources provided by the Miller County police, Arkansas Probation and Parole, and the Texarkana, Texas Police Department.

Police say the search warrant was the culmination of months of investigative work conducted by the task force comprised of Texarkana, Arkansas police, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, the 8th South Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Homeland Security.

Hendrickson and Dossey were both charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, POCS schedule VI with intent to deliver o 4ounces under 25 pounds, and possession of drug paraphernalia.