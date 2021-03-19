2 arrested for allegedly stealing building materials from multiple sites in East Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Two people have been arrested after they allegedly stole building materials from several locations around East Texas.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a theft in progress at a construction site on Maple Springs Rd. in the Longview area.

The builder and owner of the material, who was alerted to the theft by a camera at the site, was watching the theft as it was occurring. They were able to identify the vehicle and the two people inside of it.

A short time later, HCSO deputies along with Hallsville PD found the vehicle and pulled it over. The driver told deputies that he had been told it was okay for him to get the lumber and materials but the builder said he did not give anyone permission to remove the materials.

The driver was arrested and the passenger was also arrested for an outstanding warrant from Gregg County. After the arrest, deputies found what appeared to be drugs in a clear baggie inside the vehicle.

Once investigators watched the video and interviewed the suspects, they learned there been several other thefts of materials from building sites in Gregg and Harrison Counties. Detectives were able to recover numerous items that were taken during the thefts.

HCSO Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said, “This is another example of the great work that is done with the return of property to the rightful owners.”