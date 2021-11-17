2 arrested in Benton gun store heist, accused of stealing dozens of weapons

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Alexandria man and woman are behind bars, accused of breaking into and stealing dozens of weapons from a Benton gun store.
According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to alarms going off at the Guns-N-Ammo on Benton Road early Sunday morning arrived to find the store had been broken into and multiple weapons had been stolen.
Investigators tracked down and arrested 26-year-old Salih Reed and 23-year-old Jessica Moore Sunday afternoon. The pair was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail, awaiting transfer to Bossier Parish.
They are facing 63 counts each of theft of a firearm and one count of felony property damage.
Police say the case is still being investigated and more information will be released as it becomes available.
