2 arrested in prostitution sting at South Shreveport massage parlor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two massage parlor employees are behind bars after a prostitution sting in South Shreveport Tuesday.

Shreveport police say citizens complained about sexual acts being done for money at the Lis Massage & SPA in the Summer Grove neighborhood. Shreveport Police Office of Special Investigations agents investigated the complaints and found that 56-year-old Jinfeng Yan and 46-year-old Yuyan Cao were involved in prostitution by massage inside the parlor.

Yan and Cao were both booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of prostitution by massage and remain held on $10,000 bond.