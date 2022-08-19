Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men are in custody, charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a woman in Queensborough last week.

Shreveport police say 52-year-old Marvin Savannah and 44-year-old Damion Wilson are each charged with one count of aggravated 2nd-degree battery, one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property in the shooting that left a woman suffering a gunshot wound to the neck.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue. The woman was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital. Police say she is expected to make a full recovery.

In the days following the shooting, SPD says investigators were able to identify Savannah and Wilson as the suspects responsible for the crimes and get warrants for their arrests.

Savannah was already in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center for a parole violation, and Wilson was taken into custody without incident at 2817 West College on August 18 by Violent Crimes Investigators, the V-CAT Unit and members of the City Marshall’s Warrants Division. Wilson was taken to the Shreveport Police Complex for questioning, then booked into the Shreveport City Jail on his charges.