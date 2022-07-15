Two men are behind bars after being arrested in connection with a large drug and gun seizure Friday. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men are behind bars after Shreveport police arrested them in connection with a large drug and gun seizure Friday.

Shreveport police say narcotics agents conducted an investigation in the 2700 block of Waggoner Avenue, which led to the seizure of 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine tablets, 1.7 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 196 grams of cocaine, and 8 grams of Xanax.

Five firearms were also seized from the residence. Two of the five were reported stolen.

As a result of the seizures, 32-year-old Joseph Taylor and 26-year-old Tristan Pryor were arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with multiple felonies.

The stolen firearms will be returned to the rightful owner after the prosecution of the case. The other three will be destroyed if the court determines they were used to facilitate drug activity.