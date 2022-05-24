BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police and fire investigators are on the scene of a fire where two bodies were found early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters called around 6 a.m. to the Swan Lake Apartments in the 1600 block of Joey Lane arrived to find an upstairs unit burning. When firefighters went inside, they found the two bodies.

Police are not releasing any information indicating the age or sex of the victims.

The coroner’s office has been called to the scene. According to BCPD, the deaths will be investigated as suspicious until investigators can rule out foul play.