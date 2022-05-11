SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men in Caddo Parish face child pornography charges after Louisiana State Police investigations led to their arrests.

After a warrant was served at his home on the 1100 block of Island Park Blvd in Shreveport, Robert Singleton was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with 49 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

Robert M Singleton (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

Anthony J Remedes (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

Anthony Remedes of Oil City is charged with three counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles after he was arrested Wednesday. Troopers and Northwest Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force members served a warrant on his residence in the 500 block of Northland Avenue.

Both men were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.