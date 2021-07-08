2 charged, accused of setting camper trailer on fire in Louisiana as part of insurance scheme

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD/KTAL) – An out-of-state couple is in trouble with the law for allegedly setting a camper trailer ablaze in south Louisiana in an effort to collect insurance money.

Jacqueline Wall, 32, and Jason Weaver, 33, are charged with arson with intent to defraud, criminal trespass, and gross littering prohibited following an investigation by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

The fire took place on March 19 in the 3400 block of Perkins Rd. According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, deputies learned while Wall was the owner of the camper trailer, she and Weaver traveled around the country for work and lived in White Deer, Texas, but usually kept the trailer at Wall’s relative’s property on Courtney Drive in Denham Springs.

The scene of the fire was in the vicinity of where the camper trailer was usually stashed by the couple. LOSFM says deputies also learned the trailer was reported stolen days after the fire was reported.

The ensuing investigation concluded that Wall and Weaver were suspects in this case. Wall and Weaver turned themselves in and was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail.

The pull-behind camper trailer is considered a total loss. Neither Wall or Weaver are currently listed as in the Livingston Parish Jail.