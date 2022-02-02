TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men charged with murder and multiple counts of assault in connection with a shooting at an October 2021 Halloween party in Texarkana are free on bond.

Keuntae McElroy, 21, and Andre Morine, 24, are charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Javon Gooden.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Bowie County District Court, Morine drove McElroy to and from Octavia’s Event Center late on the night of Oct. 30, where hundreds were gathered inside. Police say a fight broke out, and a total of ten people were shot. Gooden was killed.

McElroy was arrested the next day. In addition to murder, he is charged with nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in custody until his release Monday on bonds totaling $300,000.

Morine, who had been in custody since his arrest on Nov. 5, was released Wednesday on $75,000 bond.

Both will remain under house arrest and are required to wear an ankle monitor.

Morine is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 14. McElroy is due back in court on Feb. 28.