2 charged with homicide after body found in burned-out car in North Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people have been charged with homicide in connection with a body that was found in a burned-out car in North Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on Oct. 1 detectives obtained arrest warrants charging 28-year-old Tramarciea J. Ruffins and 25-year-old Jamaria Wanya Cornelious with one count each of Second-Degree Murder. No bond was set.

Ruffins was already in custody on other charges at the Caddo Correctional Center. After being questioned by investigators Cornelious was taken into custody on Monday and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

On Sept. 26 SPD responded to a vehicle fire in the 5500 block of North Industry Rd. Once the fire was put out investigators found a badly burned body in the car. Detectives later learned the person had suffered a gunshot wound.

The name of the victim will be released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office once identity is confirmed.