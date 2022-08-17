HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people from Louisiana were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas.

The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack.

Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana, were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Officials said three people broke into the school and stole a surveillance video system. A third person has not been arrested at this time.