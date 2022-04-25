HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New charges have been added to the hundreds of charges that two Haughton men are already facing. Both men are accused of possessing and or distributing child pornography.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Bernard Radcliff of the 100 block of Fitzwilliam Street in Haughton is charged with hundreds of additional charges of pornography involving juveniles. Radcliff was arrested on April 1, and charged with possessing more than 900 images of child sexual abuse images.

In the initial investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at Radcliff’s home where they say they found images of prepubescence children on his electronic device. During the interview, police say Radcliff admitted to viewing and possessing pornographic images.

Radcliff is charged with 500 additional charges and his bond has been increased from $4.6 million to $5.18 million.

Bossier deputies also arrested Brian Noel, 42, of the 100 block of Salmon Street in Haughton on April 8 after executing a search warrant in his home. Detectives say they found five images depicting child sexual abuse of prepubescent juveniles on his phone that were hidden in a social media app.

Detectives also discovered that Noel shared the images via that social media app and his email. In the ongoing investigation into the electronic devices, detectives say they discovered another 151 images of pornographic images depicting child sexual abuse.

Noel is charged with 151 additional charges of pornography involving juveniles and his bond is set at $1.76 million.

Both cases are still under investigation and both men are currently booked in Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

The sheriff’s office says detectives continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding these crimes or any other crimes against children to contact the sheriff’s office at 318-965-2203.