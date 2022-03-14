SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have two people in custody and one car that was involved in a rolling gunfight near the Anderson Island neighborhood in Shreveport Monday morning but continue to search for a second car that was involved.



Shreveport police say this Toyota Camry was involved in a rolling gunfight with a white sedan down Youree drive. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Police were called around 10:30 a.m. to investigate reports of shootings around the intersection of Youree Drive and East Washington Street and arrived to find a grey Toyota Camry riddled with bullets in the back parking lot of Max’s Pawn Shop in the 500 block of East Washington.

Police say officers reported being able to smell marijuana wafting from the Toyota as they approached. The two people inside the Camry were taken into custody, and police learned the multiple bullet holes in the Camry were the result of a rolling gunfight down Youree Drive that ended up at the intersection of East Washington.

The other car is reportedly involved in the incident is described as a white sedan, and police are actively searching for it. Although police say there were no injuries or evidence of injuries where the Camry was found, they won’t know for sure if there were injuries until they find the white car.

Anyone who has information about this incident or happens to see a white sedan full of bullet holes is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.