2 indicted in deadly Cotton Valley nightclub shooting

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Webster Parish grand jury has indicted two men in connection with the Cotton Valley nightclub shooting that left two dead and three injured in early December.

The Webster Parish District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday that 22-year-old Kyron Karell Nelson of Bossier City and 22-year-old Mikel Strickland of Plain Dealing were indicted Monday on first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Vantrez Johnson, of Cotton Valley, and 19-year-old LaJasmine Jackson of Springhill on December 1.

Police say the shooting happened after a fight between a man and a woman broke out at The Vibe nightclub. Johnson was fatally shot after stepping in to break up the fight. Jackson was a bystander who was also shot in the melee. Two other bystanders were also shot in the chaos that followed.

Strickland later showed up at Oschner LSU Health Shreveport with a gunshot wound in the leg, claiming he’d been shot near the Raceway in the 200 block of East 70th Street while talking to his girlfriend.

Further investigation, however, revealed the victim was not telling the truth and had been shot outside the Cotton Valley Club. He was arrested a short time later.

The ongoing investigation led to Nelson’s arrest several days later, on December 7.

