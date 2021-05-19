2 injured in late-night Caddo Heights shooting

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people are hospitalized after a shooting in the Caddo Heights neighborhood overnight.

Shreveport Police were called to a shooting in the 1800 block of Cheatham Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

While details are limited at this time, authorities on scene confirm two people were transported by private vehicle to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. An SPD official says one of the victims was taken into surgery.

This case remains under investigation and we will bring you update as they become available.