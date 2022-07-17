Witnesses says more than 30 shots fired into crowd outside R & W Consumer Grocery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people are seriously injured after shots were fired into a crowd outside a Shreveport neighborhood grocery store late Saturday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. at the R&W Consumer Grocery on Hollywood Ave. Police say two men pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting into a group of people in front of the store. Two people suffered life-threatening injuries.

“It was a crowd of people, couple cars lined up,” one witness told KTAL/KMSS. “Crowd of people standing, all of the sudden shots, about 30 of ’em get let loose, 30 to 35.”

The witness says the shooting was the result of gang violence and claims police blame the store for allowing people to gather there.

Police say they are looking for two potential suspects in the shooting, but they are not releasing details at this time.