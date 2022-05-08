BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two juveniles are in custody facing serious charges after allegedly shooting a little girl in the head in a Saturday afternoon drive-by shooting at a Bossier City apartment complex.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Bossier Police responded to reports of a shooting at the North Park Apartments at 2500 Montgomery Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a 7-year-old child suffering a gunshot wound to the head. The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. She was treated and released later Saturday evening.

During the investigation, BCPD detectives identified two juvenile male suspects – one of whom is 14-years old, and the other is 15-years old, and warrants were obtained for their arrest.

Detectives located one juvenile at his residence in Bossier City, while the other was located at his home in Shreveport. Shreveport Police Department assisted in the Shreveport teen’s arrest.

Just after midnight on Sunday, the boys were booked into the Ware Youth Detention Center on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Illegal use of weapons

Illegal possession of a handgun juvenile

Both juveniles are being held on bonds of $485,000 each.

Bossier Police say the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible.