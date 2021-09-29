2 Lafayette men arrested on child porn charges; One of them also faces animal sex abuse charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two Lafayette men are facing multiple sex-related charges, including pornography involving juveniles. One of them also faces charges of sexual abuse of an animal, according to the La. Dept. of Justice.

Charles Greenwald, 50, of Lafayette, was arrested and charged with the following:

25 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession)

10 counts of pornography invovling juveniles under the age of 13 (distribution)

40 counts of sexual abuse of an animal

Arthur Scruggs, 59 of Lafayette, was arrested and charged with the following:

117 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession)

Greenwald and Scruggs were booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

These arrests were a result of a joint investigation with The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.