2 men injured after dozens of shots fired at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men were injured when dozens of shots were fired at an apartment complex in the Mooretown neighborhood.
Shreveport Police say the shooting took place just after midnight at the Clear Horizons Apartments on Illinois Avenue. Two men in their twenties were injured in the shooting. One was shot in the lower back, and the other was shot in the shoulder. Both are expected to recover.
No arrests have been made at this time.
