2 men who led Caddo deputies on high-speed chase face additional charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men who led Caddo deputies on a high-speed chase through south Shreveport earlier this week now face additional charges.

Kymmton Solomon, 24, and Cedarrick Brooks, 21, were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop turned into a car chase and an hour-long manhunt near W. 70th St. and Walker Rd.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Solomon, who was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, has also been charged with accessory after the fact, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and traffic warrants through SPD.

CPSO detectives said Brooks was initially charged with flight from an officer, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana. He has also been charged with distribution of schedule I, aggravated flight from an officer, and attempted second-degree murder warrants through SPD.

Solomon and Brooks were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.