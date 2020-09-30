2 Natchitoches men arrested on firearm and drug charges following brief car chase

(L-R) Marquis King, 22, and Donovan Solitaire, 20, were arrested last week following a brief pursuit in Natchitoches Parish. (Photos: Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force)

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men were arrested following a brief car chase in Natchitoches Parish last week, and agents say they seized drugs and a firearm in the process.

According to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, 22-year-old Marquis King is charged with possession with intent CDS I (Marijuana), obstruction of justice, flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and improper window tint.

Donovan Solitaire, 20, is charged with possession with intent CDS I (Marijuana), obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS.

It happened on Wednesday, September 23. Agents say they attempted to stop a 2012 Dodge Charger for illegal window tint. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, which led to a brief pursuit. During the pursuit, several items were thrown from the vehicle.

(Photo: Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force)

The car stopped at the intersection of Mayfield and College Ave, which led to the arrest of two King and Solitaire. NMJDTF says agents seized a Glock 40 caliber handgun that Solitaire had in his lap.

During the investigation, Agents found about 1.11 pounds (500 grams) of suspected high grade marijuana, which had been thrown out during the pursuit.

Both King and Solitaire are booked at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center awaiting bond.

For this reason, the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

