2 Natchitoches men jailed on outstanding warrants, 1 in possession of stolen gun

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two Natchitoches men have been arrested on outstanding warrants including one who was allegedly in possession of a stolen gun out of Sabine Parish.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday 22-year-old Christopher M. Jackson and 22-year-old Tyler C. Armstrong were taken into custody by Natchitoches Parish deputies.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling on Martin Luther King Dr. near Levy St. when they noticed two men walking in the area. Jackson, who was recognized by one of the deputies, was wanted by NPSO on outstanding criminal warrants for Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Simple Battery.

While interviewing Armstrong, deputies said he appeared nervous. When deputies got permission to search Jackson they discovered a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm semi-automatic handgun concealed in his pocket.

A NCIC computer check revealed the handgun had been reported stolen to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office as a result of a theft in that parish.

Deputies arrested Jackson and Armstrong and booked them into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Jackson was charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Simple Battery-on two warrants, and Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm after he admitted to also possessing the stolen handgun. Jackson also has a State Probation and Parole on him.

Armstrong was charged with Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

The stolen gun is being held in evidence pending criminal court proceedings. It will be released to Sabine Parish deputies at a later date.

Sabine Parish deputies are continuing their investigation into the theft.