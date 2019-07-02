2 NWLA volunteer firefighters arrested, charged with multiple arsons

Matthew Crane, 34, of Springhill, and Montana Ludlam, 23, of Cullen, both face one count each of simple arson, simple burglary and criminal conspiracy in Claiborne Parish. Additionally, the pair face two counts each of simple arson and criminal conspiracy in Webster Parish. (Source: Louisiana State Fire Marshals Office)

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Northwest Louisiana volunteer firefighters have been arrested and charged in connection with three fires across two parishes.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, 34-year-old Matthew Crane of Springhill and 23-year-old Montana Ludlam Cullen both face one count each of simple arson, simple burglary and criminal conspiracy in Claiborne Parish. Additionally, the pair face two counts each of simple arson and criminal conspiracy in Webster Parish.

According to a statement released early Tuesday afternoon,the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office on June 22 to ask for help determining the origin and cause of fire that burned down an abandoned house in the 800 block of Highway 808 in Haynesville.

None of the local fire departments had any reports of being notified of the fire. However, information about the fire possibly being intentionally set was provided to authorities, leading to the discovery. The information suggested the house was set ablaze on June 18th by area firefighters in hopes of being dispatched to extinguish it. Crane and Ludlam, who joined the Shongaloo Fire Department in March, were identified as suspects in the case. During the investigation, deputies learned of two other suspicious fires in the area around the same time frame. One of the fires was to a discarded couch near Dorcheat Bridge in Webster Parish the same night as the structure fire. The other was a grass fire on South Willow Road in Springhill a few days prior. Both of those fires were reported to the Shongaloo Fire Department for response. Following an assessment of the Haynesville scene, that fire was deemed intentionally set. After additional investigative efforts, warrants for Crane and Ludlam were obtained. Once in custody, Ludlam admitted his involvement in all three fires to SFM deputies. Following Crane’s surrender, he admitted his involvement in one of the fires as well as knowledge about the others. Statement from the Office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshall

Both men have been dismissed from the fire department.

“It’s disheartening to see people entrusted as public servants turn on the public they are supposed to protect with dangerous behaviors like these,” said State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, “While it is unfortunate to have to put firefighters behind bars for fire-related crimes, let this case serve as a warning to any other individuals with intentions of putting the public and their fellow firefighters in jeopardy for thrills. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will not tolerate these actions.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office statement includes thanks to the community for their cooperation with the investigation and encourages others to submit anonymous tips to the agency on any information about a fire-related crime in their area. The SFM arson hotline is 1-800-256-5452. Tips can also be submitted online at lasfm.org.

