2 people arrested for Marshall shooting that injured 6 people

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two Marshall men are behind bars in connection with a shooting that left six people injured.

On November 6, police responded just after 2 a.m. to multiple shots being fired in the 500 block of South Alamo Blvd. More than 200 people were believed to be on-scene when the shooting started.

The two suspects have been identified as 30-year-old Brandon Bernard Richardson and 31-year-old Raphael Perignon Hendrix, both Marshall natives. Four of the victims were hospitalized after the shooting, including one that was flown to Tyler in critical condition.

Richardson was detained shortly after the shooting, but police did not specify a date in a release to KETK News. Hendrix turned himself in on Monday.

Richardson was charged with deadly conduct and interfering with public duties while Hendrix has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.