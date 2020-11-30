2 people hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Western Hills

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people are in the hospital following an overnight shooting in the Western Hills neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Madera and Tierra Drive. Shreveport Police say that a man and woman were sitting in a car when another vehicle pulled up and began shooting. Both people were injured and taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and the woman’s injuries are possibly critical.

SPD have no suspects in this case at this time.