2 people injured in early morning shooting in Caddo Heights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Shreveport Police received a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Morningside Avenue just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the home, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.