2 people injured in early morning shooting in Caddo Heights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.
Shreveport Police received a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Morningside Avenue just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the home, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.