1 person in custody after early morning shooting injures 2

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people are injured and another is in custody after shots are fired from one vehicle to another Friday morning.

Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting around 3:30 Friday morning after two people who had been shot found police officers near the entrance to Shreveport Regional Airport.

Shreveport Police say that a man and his girlfriend were at a Whataburger when a black Dodge Charger pulled up behind them, flashed its headlights at them and followed them when they left. Someone in the Charger started shooting at the couple near the intersection of Monkhouse Drive and Goodwood Road. The man was shot in the hand and shoulder and the woman was shot in the leg. The victims continued to drive until they found a police officer near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Monkhouse Drive.

One possible suspect was taken into custody. This is an ongoing investigation and we’ll bring you more details as they become available.