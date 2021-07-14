2 Shreveport men arrested, 2 more wanted in theft of firearms from De Soto Parish gun club

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men are behind bars and two more are wanted in connection with the theft of several firearms from a De Soto Parish gun range back in May.

Only one of the nine firearms stolen during the break-in at the Long Range Alley Gun Club in Grand Cane on May 26 has been recovered so far.

The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives were able to identify at two of the four suspects, along with the vehicle involved in the burglary, through surveillance video. Those suspects were identified as 21-year-old Tramaine Mandigo and 19-year-old Ladarrel Washington.

Those IDs helped lead to a traffic stop in Mansfield that turned up one of the stolen firearms and more leads, which led to the identification of two more suspects: 20-year-old Adrian Mayhorn and 19-year-old Stacy Borner, both also of Shreveport.

Mandigo and Mayhorn have since been taken into custody, but police are still looking for Washington and Borner.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for any tip that leads to the location and arrest of these suspects. Tips are anonymous, and confidential, and can be submitted through the DeSoto Parish Sheriff App or by calling 1-800-505-7867.