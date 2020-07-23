2 Shreveport men charged, accused of breaking into 2 homes in Garden Valley neighborhood

Eric Cooksey, 25, and Shamichael Gilliam, 28, are both charged with two counts of aggravated burglary in connection with two separate home invasions in Shreveport’s Garden Valley neighborhood early Wednesday morning. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men have been charged for allegedly breaking into two different homes in Shreveport’s Garden Valley neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 25-year-old Eric Cooksey and 28-year-old Shamichael Gilliam are both charged with two counts of aggravated burglary.

The home invasions happened around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. Shreveport officers say they were called to the 7200 block of Marseille Drive about a home invasion, and when they arrived at the scene, a woman told them that two masked men forcibly entered her home and struck her in the head. Cooksey and Gilliam, who were allegedly armed, took undisclosed items from the home and fled on foot.

SPD says as officers flooded the area to look for the burglars, they received another call about a woman being held at gunpoint by two men who attempted to take her car at the Tiffany Square Apartments, which is right around the corner from the first victim. The woman ran into her apartment and Cooksey and Gilliam followed her inside. As they entered the apartment, the alleged burglars were met by an armed man in the home.

The man was able to force Cooksey and Gilliam out of his apartment at gunpoint. Police say a patrol officer who was circulating the area saw Cooksey and approached him. As officers stopped Cooksey, K9 Renzo began a ground search for Gilliam and Renzo found him hiding behind a fence in the apartment complex.

Both Cooksey and Gilliam are booked in the Shreveport City Jail for their charges. According to SPD, Gilliam has prior arrests for armed robbery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and other charges. Cooksey has prior arrests for illegal possession of a stolen firearm, convicted felon with a firearm, and other charges.

