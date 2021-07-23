2 Shreveport men charged in connection with theft in ETX, 1 more sought

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK/KTAL) — Police say they have arrested two Shreveport men for allegedly stealing from a store in East Texas, and they are looking for a third suspect.
According to the Marshall Police Department, 30-year-old Jacorvin Taylor and 35-year-old Terence Turner were charged with engaging in organized activity following a theft in Marshall Wednesday.
MPD says it happened at a business on East End Boulevard. After receiving reports about the theft, officers were told Taylor, Turner, and another man fled the scene in a burgundy Cadillac.
When police saw the car, the driver stopped in the 1400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue and all three men got out and ran.
An off-duty MPD officer helped arrest one of the men, and the second man was arrested after he was found hiding under a desk in a building. Police also recovered items stolen from the store.
Taylor and Turner were booked into Harrison County Jail on their charges. The third person has not been arrested yet.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!