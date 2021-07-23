2 Shreveport men charged in connection with theft in ETX, 1 more sought

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK/KTAL) — Police say they have arrested two Shreveport men for allegedly stealing from a store in East Texas, and they are looking for a third suspect.

According to the Marshall Police Department, 30-year-old Jacorvin Taylor and 35-year-old Terence Turner were charged with engaging in organized activity following a theft in Marshall Wednesday.

MPD says it happened at a business on East End Boulevard. After receiving reports about the theft, officers were told Taylor, Turner, and another man fled the scene in a burgundy Cadillac.

When police saw the car, the driver stopped in the 1400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue and all three men got out and ran.

An off-duty MPD officer helped arrest one of the men, and the second man was arrested after he was found hiding under a desk in a building. Police also recovered items stolen from the store.

Taylor and Turner were booked into Harrison County Jail on their charges. The third person has not been arrested yet.