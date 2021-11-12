2 Shreveport officers fired following investigation, indictment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport police officers have been fired following violations of policy and a federal indictment for assault.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith has fired Chief Administrative Assistant Marcus Mitchell, who had been with the department since 2009, following an administrative investigation. They say he violated department rules and regulations. Mitchell was second in command at the SPD under the previous Chief, Ben Raymond. He submitted an application for the position of Police Chief in April 2019.

Officer Treveion Brooks was indicted on Oct 29 for allegedly punching Chico Bell and Damon Robinson about the face and body in Shreveport during a January 2020 traffic stop. He was also fired by Chief Smith today. Brooks had been with the department since August 2017. Officers William Isenhour and D’Andre Jackson were also indicted for the 2020 assault.

These matters are still pending adjudication.