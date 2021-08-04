2 South Louisiana men wanted in connection with car burglaries in Bossier Parish arrested

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested the last two men wanted for breaking into cars in north Bossier Parish last month.

According to BPSO, Gage Rochelle and Damon Broussard are charged with theft and burglary in connection with a string of car burglaries in the Legacy and St. Charles Place Subdivisions.

On Saturday, July 10, deputies responded to a call about a suspicious car in the Legacy Subdivision. When deputies showed up at the scene, four men jumped out of the car and ran away.

Cleondra Bernard, 20, of Carencro was detained and questioned by detectives. He later admitted to burglarizing several cars in the Legacy Subdivision.

Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jeremy Comeaux, 21, of Lafayette, another man who allegedly ran from the car, was arrested by patrol deputies on Airline Drive. He also admitted to burglarizing cars.

Detectives say the other three people went to the St. Charles Place Subdivision where they broke into more cars and later stole one. That stolen car was tracked to Lafayette.

After identifying the other three men, BPSO issued a warrant for their arrest. Torri Lundy, 21, of Lafayette, was arrested on Sunday, July 18 by Crowley Police Department.

Detectives say Rochelle and Broussard were both apprehended in Lafayette Parish by the United States Marshals Service Violent Offenders Task Force with the help of Lafayette Parish Full Time SWAT. Both are booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional facility where they are waiting to be taken to Bossier Parish.

The cars that were burglarized were reportedly unlocked and the stolen car had the keys left in it. Bossier Parish deputies are encouraging residents to make it a habit to check their vehicles to ensure they are secure and their valuables out of sight.