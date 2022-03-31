NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches police arrested two men Thursday in connection with an attack and armed robbery over the weekend.

Police say 19-year-old Cadarius Lewis of Natchitoches and 20-year-old Julius Washington of Natchez are charged with armed robbery and armed robbery with the use of a firearm.

According to NPD, it happened just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday, when the victim was walking in the 1100 block of Breda Ave. when they were struck in the back of the head and robbed at gunpoint.

Police say the investigation and a description of the attackers led them to the suspects at J.W. Thomas apartments, where they were arrested.

Lewis and Washington were booked in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.